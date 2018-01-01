CryptoCards

Satoshi Nakamoto
3 ETH
The Domain
0.08 ETH
The Whitepaper
0.5 ETH
The SourceForge
0.02 ETH
The Genesis Block
0.15 ETH
The Update
0.02 ETH
The First Transaction
0.02 ETH
First Exchange Rate
0.02 ETH
The Bitcoin Talk
0.08 ETH
The First Exchange
0.08 ETH
The Pizza Transaction
0.02 ETH
The Slashdot Article
0.005 ETH
The Protocol Hack
0.08 ETH
1 mil Economy
0.02 ETH
The First Mining Pool
0.005 ETH
The 1 Dollar Bitcoin
0.08 ETH
The Silicon Road
0.08 ETH
When Satoshi Nakamoto Left
0.02 ETH
The Bitpay Card
0.005 ETH
The Gawker Article
0.005 ETH
The Bitcoin Price Crash
0.005 ETH
The FBI Report
0.005 ETH
The Coinbase Launch
0.02 ETH
The Bitfloor Hack
0.005 ETH
The First ASICs
0.02 ETH
The FinCEN Report
0.005 ETH
The 1 billion Marketcap
0.15 ETH
The Cyprus Bail-In
0.005 ETH
Bitcoin ruled currency
0.15 ETH
The Silk Road Shut Down
0.005 ETH
The 1000$ mark
0.08 ETH
The Chinese Ban
0.005 ETH
The Mount Gox Hack
0.08 ETH
IRS and Bitcoin
0.005 ETH
The Bitcoin Auction
0.005 ETH
Hall Finney
0.005 ETH
Paypal accepts Bitcoin
0.02 ETH
Microsoft accepts Bitcoin
0.02 ETH
The Bitcoin Sell-Off
0.005 ETH
The Bitlicense
0.005 ETH
Nasdaq and Bitcoin
0.02 ETH
Bitcoin as a commodity
0.02 ETH
EU VAT Exemption
0.02 ETH
Bitcoin covered on The Economist
0 ETH
Mike Hearn Cashes out
0.005 ETH
The Bitcoin Consensus
0.005 ETH
The Bitcoin Bazaar
0.005 ETH
Steam Accepts Bitcoin
0 ETH
The Wright Reveal
0 ETH
Second Halving Day
0.005 ETH
The Bitfinex Hack
0.005 ETH
Bitcoin Bullish Run
0.005 ETH
The Github Stardom
0.02 ETH
Bitcoin ETF Denied
0.005 ETH
Japan is Bitcoin Friendly
0.005 ETH
First Bitcoin Halving
0.02 ETH
Bitcoin Cash
0.02 ETH
China Bans ICO & Bitcoin Exchanges
0.005 ETH
Dimon's Opinion
0.005 ETH
Russia Bitcoin Regulations
0.005 ETH
Bitcoin Gold Fork
0.005 ETH
10k Milestone
0.08 ETH
IRS and Coinbase
0.05 ETH
15k Milestone
0.02 ETH
20k Milestone
0.15 ETH
Bitcoin Futures
0.08 ETH